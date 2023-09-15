Struggle Rapper Desiigner Must Register As Sex Offender

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Life is coming superfast at Desiigner. The struggle rapper has been ordered to register as sex offender due to his indecent exposure case.

As you might have heard, the “Panda” rapper was infamously arrested after he was spotted pleasuring himself on an international flight. Yeah, masturbating on a plane mid-flight is against the law. Reportedly, Desiigner, born Sidney Selby, exposed himself to a flight attendant on a flight back to the States back from Asia back in April 2023, and checked himself into a mental facility shortly after the incident.

Interestingly, or fortunately, Desiigner only received probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure on an aircraft with a sentence of 2 year of probation and 120 hours of community service. But TMZ Hip Hop reports that the judge has ordered the Brooklyn native to register as a sex offender while more conditions of his probation include undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, not being allowed to own a firearm and ongoing drug testing.

Desiigner, who was once signed to G.O.O.D. Music and was part of XXL mag’s 2016 Freshman Class of up and coming rappers, pinned the incident on a bad cocktail of mental health drugs he had taken while performing internationally. The struggle is real.