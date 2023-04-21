Desiigner Checks Himself Into Mental Health Facility After Exposing Himself On International Flight

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few years, mental health has become a big issue in society whether it’s everyday people trying to cope with their personal issues or your favorite celebrities suddenly melting down in the public eye.

Now, it seems like Brooklyn rapper, Desiigner is seeking professional mental help as he too is experiencing troubles with his personal life that caused him to act out much to the dismay of disturbed onlookers.

According to Page Six, the “Panda” rapper checked himself into a mental health facility after exposing himself to a flight attendant on an international flight back to the States from Thailand and Tokyo. Blaming the incident on a bad chemical reaction to some medication he’d been taking, the former G.O.O.D Music artist took to Instagram to explain the incident while revealing he’d be seeking professional help for the distress he’s currently experiencing.

“For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote on his Instagram Story Thursday. “While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly.”

He continued, “They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me.”

Props to Desiigner for acknowledging he needs help and actually going out and getting it instead of “self-medicating” or simply trying to avoid it. Not many people would man up and do so. Naturally, Desiigner has canceled all his upcoming shows and appearances as he deals with his problems and thankfully won’t be facing any criminal charges for his actions on the flight.

Pleading towards his fans that they take the issue seriously, Desiigner ended his post with, “Mental health is real guys, please pray for me,” he concluded. “If your [sic] not feeling like yourself please get help.”

Prayers up for Desiigner. Get well soon, b.

—

Photo: Getty