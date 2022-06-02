Black Rapper Desiigner Barks On Cops Out In L.A., Lives To Talk About It

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Desiigner might not be living high off the “Panda” hog like he once was, but apparently he still feels that his celebrity status should be recognized and respected regardless of when he last had a hit record (no shots).

According to TMZ, the former G.O.O.D Music artist got into a shouting match with a cop out in L.A. after being pulled over for having tinted windows and ultimately driving without a license. During the heated exchange, the Brooklyn rapper went off on the police telling them to “Back the f*ck up!” while recording the encounter on his own phone. After telling them to “stay away” from him, Desiigner yelled “I got money all f*ckin’ day!” to the officers in his presence. And that was just the beginning.