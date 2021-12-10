Desiigner “Letter To Ye,” Jim Jones & Migos “We Set The Trends” & More | Daily Visuals 12.10.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a while there it seemed like Desiigner was in the ideal situation when he was signed to Kanye’s GOOD Music Records imprint. Unfortunately things didn’t pan out and the Brooklyn rapper began to campaign for his release and eventually got his wish.

Looking for some kind of closure to the situation, Desiigner dropped some visuals to “Letter To Ye” in which he reminisces about the good times he had under Yeezy’s mentorship while burning down some sticky-icky and playing stock footage of his shows with the man formerly known as Kanye West. Ye must not be returning his calls or something.

Back in Uptown, Jim Jones rolls out the red carpet for his Atlanta brethren and for the visuals to “We Set The Trend” has the Migos drop through Harlem where they show off ridiculous amounts of ice and stroll through The World knowing that they got the streets on smash.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from OT The Real and DJ Green Lantern featuring Benny The Butcher, Bobby Fishscale featuring Quavo, and more.

DESIIGNER – “LETTER TO YE”

JIM JONES & MIGOS – “WE SET THE TRENDS”

OT THE REAL & DJ GREEN LANTERN FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “COKE & GUNS”

BOBBY FISHSCALE FT. QUAVO – “HUNCHO FISHSCALE”

POPCAAN – “MONEY SPEAK”

JUSTZEKE – “BLAST OFF”

CHOC – “EVERYBODY DIES”

SNOOPY BADAZZ FT. C-BO – “RED & BLUE”