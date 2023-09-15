Fatal Shooting Occured Near Sexyy Red & Sukihana Video Shoot

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sexyy Red is speaking out after a shooting took place near a video shoot in Florida on Thursday (September 14), leaving one person dead and another injured. According to the rapper, the shooting was in no way linked to the recording of her video with Sukihana.

Florida outlet Local 10 reports that gunfire erupted in the city of Oakland Park, which is north of Fort Lauderdale around 8 p.m. local time. The incident took place near Oakland Park Flea Market Mall, which is where Sexxy Red and Sukihana were filming their video. One victim was found near the mall, while the other was found at a nearby gas station.

“All we just hear is ‘bop, bop, bop, bop.’ Everybody start running, everybody start running — I’m like, ‘damn.’ Everybody started running, bumping into each other— it was just crazy,” one witness shared with the news outlet.

Authorities found one of the victims already dead and the other was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Area police are still investigating the matter and using local surveillance camera footage to help crack the case.

On Instagram, Sexxy Red issued a statement via the Stories feed and sent condolences to the victims.

From IG:

“I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded.”

Sexxy Red went on to clarify that the shooting actually took place at the gas station across the mall and any attempts to make the St. Louis rapper the blame for the incident won’t stand.

—

Photo: Getty