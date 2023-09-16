Offset “FAN,” Diddy ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage & French Montanan “Another One Of Me” & More | Daily Visuals 9.15.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B might’ve gotten a lot of attention over the past few days after dropping her Megan The Stallion assisted “Bongos,” but her hubby is looking to get some shine of his own and today drops off a new video for his day-one followers.

Dropping off his latest visuals to “FAN,” Offset pays homage to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” as he finds himself on a wholesome date in the 80’s before wolfing out and ultimately waking up in 2023 in the midst of a street riot. Son had the rhinestone covered glove during the riot and everything so you know he was ready to get it poppin.’

Diddy meanwhile looks to get things lit on a computer generated level and in his clip for “Another One Of Me,” Brother Love calls on the talents of The Weeknd, 21 Savage and French Montana to join him in a futuristic CGI atmosphere to get the party jumpin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from ItsMaXo, Lil Darius, and more.

OFFSET – “FAN”

DIDDY FT. THE WEEKND, 21 SAVAGE & FRENCH MONTANA – “ANOTHER ONE OF ME”

ITSMAXO – “IF THE SHOE FITS WEAR IT”

LIL DARIUS – “MEANT 4 YOU”

DANNY TOWERS & DJ SCHEME – “WOOKIEZ”

SLIM THUG – “KNOWWHATI’MTALKINBOUT”

TOOKIE FATT – “ANY SEASON”

DARKOO & TION WAYNE – “SHAYO”

DENZEL CURRY – “SKED”