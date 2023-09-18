Xzibit And Tammy The Cannabis Cutie Launching Cannabis Podcast ‘Lasagna Ganja’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Xzibit is taking his talents to the podcast game. He and Tammy the Cannabis Cutie will launch their new series Lasagna Ganja.

As spotted on Deadline the West Coast legend will be lending his signature voice to a new venture that is set to entertain and enlighten listeners on the green leaf. According to a formal press release Lasagna Ganja will delve “into all the layers of the multifaceted cannabis world, from the complicated history and misconceptions of cannabis and the plant’s influence and impact on culture, music, entertainment and more, to the latest trends, scientific breakthroughs, and political issues.”

The “What’s The Difference” rapper detailed his enthusiasm in a statement. “Cannabis has been a major part of my life, in my professional pursuits and my personal consumption. This series is a powerful platform to educate listeners and unpack the many misconceptions about cannabis, and also a way to share my personal journey into the cannabis industry” he said.

This is not the first time Mr. X To The Z has dabbled in the cannabis industry. Back in 2020 he launched his flower brand NAPALM. The Lasagna Ganja podcast is set to premiere on October 5. You can listen to the audio trailer here.

