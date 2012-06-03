Lil Wayne Felt “Unwanted” At Thunder Vs. Spurs NBA Playoff Game

It looks like the Oklahoma City Thunder hurt Lil Wayne’s feelings. The YMCMB rapper tells the Associated Press that he felt unwanted at game three of the Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs playoff, despite claiming that Kevin Durant and James Harden asked him to attend and being granted tickets by OKC.

“That’s not the point, though,” he told The Associated Press in an interview Friday night. “It’s the players stepping up but of course the players aren’t white. I don’t want to be sitting there on behalf of you and I’m sitting next to a (person) that’s like ‘I don’t want this (guy) sitting next to me.’ (Forget) you … I’m in Forbes,” he said, laughing.

Tunechi went on to say that he had requested tickets via his guy “Mike” who also requested special security, parking and entrance for the rapper. However, the team responded by saying he could only get tickets for his personal use. But OKC representatives say not only they did they offer Wayne tickets, but the rapper balked when told they wouldn’t be in the front row. Mack Maine confirmed this, adding that he felt it would be “pandemonium” if his boss had to walk in like the rest of the civilians.

To his credit, KD tried to play peacemaker:

“It was just a misunderstanding. We were sold out of tickets, I heard, and we didn’t come through,” Durant said. “He knows a few of us on the team and he knows it’s nothing like that. We offered him tickets to tonight but he had to do something. He’s a superstar in his own right, so he can’t just pick up and go to a game.”

Safe bet Wayne will get over this one. Despite beefing with Pusha T and saying, “Fuk Pusha T and anybody that love em,” the “How To Love” rapper just dropped a new single called “My Homies Still” featuring G.O.O.D. Music’s Big Sean.

