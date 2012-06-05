Curren$y ft. 2 Chainz – “Capitol” [VIDEO]

Curren$y continues to flood the market with content off of his new album,The Stoned Immaculate. Today is the big day so hit up iTunes and drop the change for the new album. Check out Spitta and 2 Chainz new video after the jump.

