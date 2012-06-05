Kendrick Lamar Reveals Motivation Behind “The Recipe”Single [VIDEO]

XXL caught up with Kendrick Lamar where he spoke on why he chose “The Recipe,” as the lead single of his highly anticipated Good Kid In A Mad City debut. According to Lamar, the visual interpretation of the Dr. Dre-assisted single is currently in the editing process, and will drop within the next couple of weeks.

The 25-year-old debuted the track via Big Boy’s Neighborhood on LA’s Power 106 radio station, and was surprised by the feedback “I look at it as one of them introduction singles, I didn’t want to jump out there with one of them big over the top crossover joints, I wanted stick with what I been doing,” he said.

Hit the jump to view the entire interview.

