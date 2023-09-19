Killer Mike “YES!,” OT The Real & AraabMuzik ft. Benny The Butcher & ElCamino “The Crown” & More | Daily Visuals 9.18.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Killer Mike’s been going hard for the A for the past few decades and with his latest album, Michael having released this past summer, the Dungeon Family alumni continues to stay on his grizzly and gives his fans something they can get down to.

Dropping off some brand new visuals to “YES!,” Killer Mike goes to a house of worship where he takes center stage in front of the congregation and drops his gospel that gets the crowd moving before everyone eventually indulges in the delicious looking food that was on hand at the ceremony. Damn that food looked good.

Benny The Butcher meanwhile continues to collect bags like they Pokemon and in OT The Real and AraabMuzik’s clip to “The Crown,” Benny and ElCamino join the duo in their hood where they take in a boxing match before posting up on the corner to drop their bars. Benny stay going to peoples hoods to chill in front of bodegas. Props.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Joy Denalane and Ghostface Killah, ScarLip, and more.

KILLER MIKE – “YES!”

OT THE REAL & ARAABMUZIK FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER & ELCAMINO – “THE CROWN”

JOY DENALANE & GHOSTFACE KILLAH – “HAPPY”

KILLER MIKE FT. T.I., JID & JACQUEES – “MAYNARD VIGNETTE”

SCARLIP – “NO STATEMENTS”

BIG BOOGIE – “OVA WIT”

MONEY MAN – “LIL NIGERIA”

Z MONEY – “WINNING HIT DIFFERENT”

PHILTHY RICH – “LOYALTY OVER LOVE”

KOUNTRY50K & LUH TYLER – “SMOOTH”