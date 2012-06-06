Curren$y Says Pharrell Williams “Best Represents” Black Music [VIDEO]

In commemoration of Black Music Month, rapper Curren$y crowned Pharrell Williams as the rapper that “best represents Black music.” The Jet Life leader, sat down with AOL Music’s The BoomBox, where he praised Skateboard P’s abilities. “Of course he’s not old enough to have been around for all these different eras of music but he represents all the different eras of music that we’ve been through,” he said of his “Chasin’ Papers” collaborator.

The New Orleans rapper drops his The Stoned Immaculate album today. Click below to watch the video.

Photo: AOL