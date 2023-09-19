Dyckman Street To Host NYC’s First Latin Night Market This Friday

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

On Friday (Sept. 23), Dyckman Street in Inwood will turn into a venue of Latin delicacies when it hosts its first Late Night Latin Market and serves up some delicious cultural plates from numerous Latin countries.

According to Gothamist the MASC Hospitality Group has helped organize the event and are looking forward to welcoming the good people of New York to the Late Night Latin Market where they’ll find food from countries like El Salvador, Colombia and Puerto Rico along with live music and performances to entertain attendees as they chow down on some savory dishes. We. Can’t. Wait.

The Gothamist reports:

“The focus is on a true representation of Latin food and culture from 21 countries plus the Caribbean,” said MASC founder Marco Shalma, who said he hopes the event will eventually become a monthly series.

…

“Dyckman is really a hub of the center of the Latin community,” Shalma said.

Shalma is not Latino or Hispanic himself, but said the night market is about celebrating the wide range of meal options and how certain ingredients – such as a maize dough, also known as masa – connect the countries.

“This is the opportunity that we saw to bring it all to one place and to celebrate the connection,” Shalma said. “Certain ingredients that are being used by different nations, but in a similar vein.”

Attendees can expect to find pupusas, chicharron, tacos, and everything in between. The Night Market goes down from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. between Dyckman Plaza and Inwood Park and is expected to have 40 vendors on hand so y’all already know there will be something for everybody. Might have to go on a 24-hour fast if you plan on hitting this event up because we guarantee you’ll be leaving a few pounds heavier by the end of the night.

Will you be going to the Late Night Latin Market this Friday night? Let us know in the comments section below.