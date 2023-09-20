Adele Refers To Rich Paul As Her Husband, Sparks More Marriage Rumors

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It seems one of the world’s most beloved entertainers might have jumped the broom. Recently, Adele referred to her long-time boyfriend and sports management mogul Rich Paul as her husband.

As spotted on Today, the British songstress continues to deliver her signature vocals at her Las Vegas residency and may have spilled some tea in the process. During her show on Saturday (Sept. 16) she took a brief break in between songs. During this moment a female fan asked Adele to marry her to which the London, England native responded, “I’m straight, my love, and my husband is here tonight.” This fan was persistent and asked Adele to reconsider. The “Hello” singer went on to double down on her earlier statement, adding, “I don’t want to try, I’m with Rich.”

This is not the first time marriage rumors have followed the high-profile couple. Adele has been spotted wearing a pear-shaped Diamond ring on her ring finger. When speaking to Elle magazine she neither confirmed nor denied if the two officially made it down the aisle. “As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t” she said. Last year, when speaking to Oprah Winfrey, she described Paul as “hilarious.” Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”

You can see the moment between Adele and the fan below.