Kurupt ft. Suga Free “Don’t AskME,” Soulja Boy ft. G$ Lil Ronnie “Bricks, Chopsticks & Uzi’s” & More | Daily Visuals 9.19.23

For a few decades now Kurupt’s been repping that Cali culture as hard as anyone else in the game and though he hasn’t been as consistent with his work as some of his Hip-Hop peers, the man isn’t giving up on the rap game and continues to do his thing in 2023.

Linking up with Suga Free for his visuals to “Don’t AskMe,” the Dogg Pound double-OG takes it back to the low-ridin’ ways we’ve become accustomed to seeing from LA music videos and politics in the park with some of his homies to enjoy that famous California weather.

Soulja Boy meanwhile keeps on flossing any chance he’s given and for his G$ Lil Ronnie assisted clip to “Bricks, Chopsticks & Uzi’s,” Draco and company take to the streets in a droptop whip and get poured up and smoked out as if DUI’s was a thing of the past. Be safe out on those streets, y’all.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kinnie G, Sleepy Hallow, and more.

KURUPT FT. SUGA FREE – “DON’T ASKME”

SOULJA BOY FT. G$ LIL RONNIE – “BRICKS, CHOPSTICKS & UZI’S”

KINNIE G – “ANXIETY”

SLEEPY HALLOW – “DRIVER’S SEAT”

JESSICA DIME – “MILLI”

XANMAN – “IGHT!”

SEAFOOD SAM – “’86 CAROLINA WEST”

DOODIE LO & OTF DEESKI & ICEWEAR VEZZO – “POPEYES”