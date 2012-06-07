Matt Lauer And Chris Rock Take Shots At Chris Brown [VIDEO]

Talk about awkward. Today Show host Matt Lauer and guest, Chris Rock, had a few laughs at Chris Brown’s expense Thursday (June 7). Brown will perform on the morning show Friday (June 8), and Lauer remarked that he hopes the “same kind of weather hits us tomorrow.” Of course Rock didn’t let that his word choice go unnoticed, and the jokes ensued.

Check the video after the jump.

Photo: Getty