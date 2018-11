Hit-Boy – “Jay-Z Interview” [VIDEO]

The highly anticipated single from the producer/rapper, Hit-Boy (“Ni**as In Paris,” “Goldie,” “Cold,”) is finally here. Produced by BINK! and directed by Jelani Fresh, Hit-Boy steps from behind the booth and behind the mic to talk a little bit about everything he’s been through since becoming the go-to producer in Hip-Hop. Look for cameos from Kanye West, Jay-Z Kid Cudi, Odd Future, Pusha T. Big Sean, and many more. Hit the jump to check it out.

