Curren$y ft. Fiend – “Legal Crack” [LISTEN]

Curren$y’s The Stoned Immaculate is officially for sale, and Spitta is giving fans their money’s worth. Jet Life’s fearless leader offers up the bonus track “Legal Crack,” assisted by Fiend. The beat is solid and the flows are nice.

Take a hit of that “legal crack” after the jump.

