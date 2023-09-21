StockX To Exclusively Pre-Release Skechers x Doja Cat Doja’Lite Sneakers

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat is without doubt a style icon of her generation with dazzling and over-the-top looks coming from every angle in the superstar’s usual defiant style. StockX announced Thursday (September 21) that it will exclusively pre-release the Skechers X Doja Cat Doja’Lite sneakers ahead of the worldwide drop.

Doja Cat and her new Doja’Lite sneaker line is a play on Skechers’ D’Lites style, updated of course to match the “Paint The Town Red” artist’s sense of fashion know-how.

“Starting September 21 at 12 PM, you can grab a pair of my new Skechers Doja’Lite sneakers on StockX while listening to my new album Scarlet. I am excited to share part of my world with my fans,” Doja shared in a statement.

With a retail price tag of $125 USD, the chunky silhouette comes in either Black or white with five colorways to come when the sneaker is released to the wider public. The tongue of the sneakers features Doja Cat’s name along with Skechers branding, and the shoe is at all times rugged, classic, and stylish all at once.

“As the marketplace for current culture, StockX is committed to providing access to of-the-moment products, artists, and trends,” Deena Bahri, CMO at StockX,” shared in a statement. “Today’s consumer continues to lean into the nostalgia trend and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Skechers — a brand with a rich history of conversation-driving collaborations — to help release a product that not only draws inspiration from the recently revived Y2K aesthetic, but also pulls at the heartstrings of those of us who grew up wearing the Skechers D’Lites of the early aughts.”

Just to inform readers, the exclusive StockX drop will only feature the Black or white style in women’s sizing and will be available until supplies run out. The campaign is also launching in StockX Drop-Off locations around the world.

All of this leads up to the release of Doja Cat’s upcoming album, Scarlet, which drops on Friday (September 22).

Hurry over to StockX now and cop your Doja’Lites before they run out. Click here for more.

Photo: StockX/Skechers