Travis Scott’s Phone Lost In The Gulf Of Mexico, Plaintiff’s Lawyers Can’t Get Their Hands On It Now

Travis Scott is still in court dealing with civil lawsuits to the tragedy that unfolded at his Astroworld concert back in 2021. But it seems like a key piece of evidence that prosecutors want is MIA, and there’s a wild explanation behind it.

Consequence Sound is reporting that Scott’s lawyer, Steve Brody, told the judge that the rapper’s phone (which holds text messages prosecutors would like to comb through) was lost. They claim the “Highest In The Room” artist dropped his phone in the Gulf of Mexico back in 2022. Though that does seem fishy on the surface, it can happen, right?

News of the phone being lost at sea came after lawyers for the plaintiff filed an emergency motion to get “Documents and electronic devices such as phones and text messages from Scott, his entity XX Global Inc., and employees including Cactus Jack general manager David Stromberg.”

Consequence Sound reports:

When pressured by Judge Kristen Hawkins as to why the contents on Scott’s phone weren’t imaged sooner, Brody acknowledged the delay, but offered no real explanation. “Now, looking back, yeah, in an ideal world his phone would have been imaged on November 6th or November 7th or November 8th,” he said, referring to the days immediately after the Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 dead. “In an ideal situation that would have happened. It did not. And that’s the situation we’re facing right now.” Judge Hawkins also asked why there was seemingly no attempt made by Scott or his legal team to “recover text messages from alternate sources.” In response, Brody explained that Scott’s iPhone was not backed-up to iCloud, and that neither Apple nor the cell phone carrier could assist in recovering data from it. Attempting to still be compliant, though, Brody did state that information from Stromberg’s phone would become available to the court by September 27th. According to Brody, the newly-obtained info would “show the vast majority, if not all, relevant texts with Mr. Scott related to this event.” Though it’s unclear if any data will be missing from Stromberg’s phone, Brody hopes that “Mr. Stromberg’s agreement is going to remedy the situation.”

This isn’t a good look for Scott, who’s been maintaining his innocence in the tragedy since day one. Don’t be surprised if those conspiracy theories that this was somehow a satanic ritual make a roaring comeback now with people claiming Lucifer was part of the group chat or something.

To make matters worse for Scott, lawyers for the plaintiff say that Scott’s legal team have been difficult to deal with throughout the process. “As frustrating as the conduct of many of the defendants have been, they have at least produced some documents comprising text messages, photos, and videos retrieved from images of their clients’, employees’, and agents’ phones,” the attorneys wrote. “Travis Scott and his team stand apart as having not produced a single text, WeChat communication, video, or photo from their phones — not because they don’t exist — but because his attorneys chose not to image or search their phones the order to do so by the court.”

Should be interesting to see what course of action is taken next now that we know Travis Scott’s phone won’t be found and his team continues to give the plaintiffs in the case the runaround.

