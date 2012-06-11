The Game Gets Crossed Over And Falls At The Drew League [VIDEO]

From what we’ve seen before, rapper Game is a decent enough basketball player. However, the defensive struggle caught on video right here wipes away the respect he’s earned on the court, at least for a little while.

Game was on defense in a Drew League game out in LA and damn near got shook out of his Nike LeBron 9s. Does anyone know who is the player that blessed the “Higher” rapper with the crossover fade? We need answers people! Watch it Game go down in clip below. Hey!

UPDATE: Game himself reveals that it was former San Diego State Aztec Brandon Heath that made him tap dance. “@bottomsone is the ni–a that put me on skates @drewleague yesterday so I think all u funny mothaf$&!%+ talkin sh-t should follow em NOW !!!,” he tweeted. Now we’re waiting on the vid of Game throwing down a dunk on the very next play like he claims.

Photo: YouTube