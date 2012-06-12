CLOSE
Chris Brown Feat. 2 Chainz & Snoop Dogg – “Oh Yeah” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Chris Brown originally recorded and released “Oh Yeah” the day it was recorded to give his fans a feel of what to expect from his upcoming July 3rd release of Fortune. With the addition of  2 Chainz and Snoop Dogg, the track is being pushed as the next single and can be purchased on iTunes now.

 

 

