Chris Brown Feat. 2 Chainz & Snoop Dogg – “Oh Yeah” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Chris Brown originally recorded and released “Oh Yeah” the day it was recorded to give his fans a feel of what to expect from his upcoming July 3rd release of Fortune. With the addition of 2 Chainz and Snoop Dogg, the track is being pushed as the next single and can be purchased on iTunes now.

Purchase: Chris Brown Feat. 2 Chainz & Snoop Dogg – “Oh Yeah”

—

Photo: Chris Brown