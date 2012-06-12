Footage of Nas’ Attempted “Jay-Z” Summer Jam Lynching Emerges [VIDEO]

Ten years ago, Nas was banned from Hot 97’s Summer Jam for wanting to lynch a dummy of Jay-Z on stage at the height of their rivalry. He later took his grievances to an emerging rival radio station known as Power 105.1. Looking at this pretty creepy footage of the making of the dummy, Hot 97 might have made the right call ten years ago. Some things never change.

