Kanye West’s L.A. Crib Burglarized [PHOTOS]

Where were you Yeezy? LAPD confirms that Kanye West’s Los Angeles home has been burglarized, reports TMZ. Ye is currently off performing on the European leg of the Watch The Throne tour, besides blessing his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s mom with a new Bentley, so he was not home at the time of the break in.

A friend of the rapper/producer noticed that the jux went down and called the authorities this morning to report the break in. There is little information so far besides that the thief (or thieves) dropped some of the “All Of The Lights” rapper’s possessions (hopefully not the paintings; Nike Air Yeezy 2s, maybe?) on the way out.

This is the same home that West recently put up for sale, again, as he and his current girlfriend are allegedly looking to move in together soon. Earlier today, West’s representatives refuted claims that he posted a nude photo of Kim on his Twitter feed.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Lil’ Kim Performs At Gay Pride Celebration [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

• Dropping Dimes: 10 Facts Revealed During Alleged Drug Kingpin Jimmy Henchman’s Trial

• Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

—

Photo: Rap-Up

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »