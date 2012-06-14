A$AP Rocky & Danny Brown Interview Each Other And Reveal More Than Expected [VIDEO]

While in Barcelona, the charismatic Taylor Swift A$AP Rocky and the outrageous Danny Brown delved into a wide range of topics from drugs, women, questions they hate (pay attention, this one’s important), the music industry, toothless fellatio, and more. The uncensored, yet hilarious 5 part interview casts the two emerging MC’s asking each questions and answered only heard behind the scenes.

“Whos Zha Zha? Jha Jha from Dipset?” – A$AP Rocky

Photo: Youtube