A$AP Rocky & Danny Brown Interview Each Other And Reveal More Than Expected [VIDEO]

While in Barcelona, the charismatic Taylor Swift A$AP Rocky and the outrageous Danny Brown delved into a wide range of topics from drugs, women, questions they hate (pay attention, this one’s important), the music industry, toothless fellatio, and more. The uncensored, yet hilarious 5 part interview casts the two emerging MC’s asking each questions  and answered only heard behind the scenes.

“Whos Zha Zha? Jha Jha from Dipset?” – A$AP Rocky

 

 

