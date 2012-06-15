Chris Brown’s Lawyer Dry Snitches On Drake & Meek Mill [PHOTOS]

So much for no snitching. Chris Brown’s lawyers are cooperating with the NYPD, reports TMZ, going as far as giving the cops evidence that Drake and Meek Mill were involved in the fracas that left Breezy’s chin bloodied.

Besides speaking to Brown’s lawyer, authorities have also spoken with the R&B crooner, too. At the moment Brown is considered a victim in the now infamous incident at WIP nightclub while Drake is not currently a suspect. The “Take Care” rapper’s reps have cooperated with the police as well, but Drake has not spoken with the authorities personally, yet.

More details continue to emerge about what exactly went down in the early hours at the club,. Drake officially denies being involved, but multiple witnesses are saying the Toronto MC incited Brown. However, TMZ is reporting that their sources say someone in Brown’s entourage was the real troublemaker.

All jokes aside, not cooperating with NYPD would be bad look, at least in the eyes of authorities. Also, an innocent bystander, an Australian tourist, caught a bottle to the dome, so you best believe someone is going to have to answer for the f-ckery. This ongoing drama made the cover of the local NYC papers, with Rihanna in the mix, which can be seen in the gallery.

Photo: Bossip

