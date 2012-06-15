French Montana and Drake Perform “Pop That” [VIDEO]

Saratoga Springs, NY was the next stop on Drake’s Club Paradise tour and he brought out NY’s own French Montana to perform their newest cut “Pop That.” Everywhere i’ve heard this song in the past few days, pandemonium has ensued. Fully expect this song not to go away for a long time.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

• Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: WordOnRoad