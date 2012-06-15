Drake, Chris Brown Brawl Caught On Tape, Club Manager Arrested [VIDEO]

One day after news broke that Drake and Chris Brown got in a melee at New York City’s W.i.P nightclub, video of the altercation has emerged.

As bits and pieces of the story continue to come together, new reports state that one of Brown’s friends threw up gang signs at Drake, told the rapper “F*** you, we’re gonna kill you n***a,” and yelled out “Somebody’s gonna die!”

Another account points to the incident starting when Brown sent Drake a bottle of champagne, and he responded with a note that read, “I am f***ing the love of your life.” Drake is also accused of flipping off the 23-year-old, and throwing a bottle at him.

Authorities are investigating the matter and have spoken with both Brown and his lawyer. “Chris, Karrueche [Brown’s girlfriend] and his friends were victims of a brutal attack last night at W.i.P.,” Brown’s publicist said in a statement to ABC News. “They sustained several injuries. Chris and his party are cooperating with NY authorities who are pursuing this incident further.”

Police also arrested the club’s manager, Jonathon Cantor Thursday (June 14) night on outstanding warrants. He is also being questioned about the fight.

Watch a report on the story below and the full video of some of fight at W.i.P. on the next page.

Photo: Global Grind/ Oh Know They Didn't

