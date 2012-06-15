A$AP Rocky Shows Appreciation For Art, Album With AraabMuzik Halted

A$AP Rocky and his love of high-end fashion is no a secret to fans of the young Harlem rapper, but the “Peso” star also has his hands deep into the world of art and film. The rising rap star made a stop across the pond to sit down with BBC Radio 1 host Benji B and opened up about what drives his visually artistic vision and music.

“I don’t have your standard, politically correct kind of a mind state for my art,” said a mellowed out A$AP. “I’m a collector. I started collecting a year and a half ago. Of course everybody’s inspired by Basquiat. Why shouldn’t you be? He’s an inspirational dude.”

Rocky would go on to say mention Van Gogh and expressed an affinity for modern art. The “Goldie” rapper also shared what filmmakers inspire him as well and compared his work to one of Hollywood’s most celebrated directors.

“Quentin Taratino, I feel like he’s one of the best because like his visions were dark and sick,” continued Rocky. “He was really misunderstood but it was so intriguing and good that people just enjoyed it. I think people get that from me. I’m misunderstood. People thought I worshiped the devil because of the “Wassup” video. They don’t get the concept behind the video.”

Startling images and visuals aside, fans have come to expect a lot of music from A$AP but it appears one project that was all the buzz this past spring will not see the light of day. Dipset-affiliated producer AraabMuzik and A$AP Rocky announced in April that the pair were working on the joint A$VPMUZIK album. However, the producer revealed in an interview with Pitchfork that the album has been shelved for the time being.

“I don’t know, man. I don’t think it’s coming out anymore,” said AraabMuzik. “I’m not going to cheat the fans, I’m not going to keep the fans anticipating anymore. It is what it is. If it comes out, it comes out.”

Fans of the MPC wizard can anticipate a new 11-track EP from AraabMuzik slated for a digital only release on Ultra Records soon, according to the interview.

Hopefully, A$AP Rocky and AraabMuzik can coordinate their busy schedules and make some heat together soon.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

—

Photo: Polo Grounds/RCA