50 Cent Releases 5: Murder By Numbers Cover Art [PHOTO]

With nearly 500,000 Datpiff downloads of his The Lost Tape mixtape, 50 Cent is moving forward with the promotion of his new album. One day after revealing 5: Murder By Numbers as the title of his forthcoming album, the G-Unit front man has released the cover art. The album, due out next month will be released via iTunes, null of support from his label, Interscope Records. “It’s just going to hit the streets,” he said on Atlanta’s Hot 107.9.

50 has been opening up a lot as of late. He also appeared on Oprah’s Next Chapter, last weekend, where he got emotional when speaking about being raised by his grandmother.

5: Murder By Numbers drops July 3, click below to see the cover art.

Photo: My Boom Boxx

