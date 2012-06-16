NYPD Looking To Arrest Drake For Reckless Endangerment In Club W.i.P. Melee

Drake just wants to rap and sing, but the NYPD is looking to throw him in the bing. Unless the YMCMB rapper agrees to turn himself in, authorities may arrest the artist at tonight’s Club Paradise Tour concert at Jones Beach (June 17th), reports the New York Post.

Drizzy will be charged with reckless endangerment after a witness said that in the early hours of Thursday morning (June 14th) the Toronto MC allegedly threw a bottle at rival Chris Brown in NYC nightspot W.i.P.

So far there has been plenty of back and forth finger pointing, with Drake’s camp insisting it was someone in Brown’s entourage that started instigating the beef, while other reports say the “Take Care” rapper set things off by flipping the bird to Breezy and company. The craziest allegation is that Brown sent over a bottle of champagne over to Drake as a peace offering to settle their rivalry, only to have it returned with a note that read “I’m f****** the love of your life, deal with it.” As for said love in question, Rihanna, she’s pleading ignorance.

Meanwhile, Brown’s lawyer has been aggressively defending his client by throwing Drake and crew under the Greyhound.

“I have turned over evidence that it was Drake who instigated this. The evidence makes it clear that Chris is the victim in all of this,” said Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos. “I believe the police are building a case against Drake and his thugs,” Geragos added. “Clearly, Drake was the instigator, and there is evidence he threw glassware.”

Fans are no doubt hoping Drake and the Boys In Blue can come to an understanding. Tonight’s concert has been dubbed Summer Jam 2012 RELOADED and the plans are for it to feature a bunch of surprise guests to help atone for Nicki Minaj not performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam as scheduled a couple of weeks ago.

Photo: Bossip