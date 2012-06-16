Ace Hood – “2-12-12” [VIDEO]

Ace Hood chronicles his past and present life in this clip for “2-12-12-.” This is off of his mixtape, Starvation, and while the We The Best-YMCMB affiliated MC may not be at the top of your favorite rapper list, the dedication Ace Hood has shown in the past year is almost unparalleled when it comes to new rappers; something he must have picked up from Khaled. Check out the new video after the break.

