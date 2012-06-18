Melanie Fiona ft. J. Cole – “This Time” [VIDEO]

The lovely Melanie Fiona’s The MF Life is out in stores now, and it features this track “This Time” with Roc Nation’s J. Cole. This isn’t the first time that the Roc Nation-affiliated artists have collaborated with each other, as the two along with Wale created “Beautiful Bliss,” on Attention Deficit. If you remember how J. Cole completely stole the show on that record, you can see why Ms. Fiona opted for light skinned Jermaine on her record. Check the video for the song down below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Crew Love: G.O.O.D. Music’s Twitter & Instagram Adventures [PHOTOS]

• Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

—

Photo: VEVO