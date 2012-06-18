CLOSE
HomeNews

Juicy J ft. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz – “Bandz A Make Her Dance” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Leave a comment

It seems like this Mike Will-produced stripper anthem continues to take on a life of its own. “Bands A Make Her Dance,” by Juicy J. featured a brand new verse from Lil Wayne last week, and this week the reigning king of features (by quantity or quality, your choice) 2 Chainz added another verse to this jam.

If there are any three rappers to learn proper stripper behavior from, not named 2 Live Crew, these three aren’t a bad group to get your pointers from.

Click the jump to check out “Bandz A Make Her Dance,” and download it. 

Juicy J. Ft. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz – “Bandz A Make Her Dance” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Crew Love: G.O.O.D. Music’s Twitter & Instagram Adventures [PHOTOS]

Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

2 chainz , bandz a make her dance , download , juicy j , listen , remix , taylor gang , YMCMB

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close