Chris Brown Hopes To Make Michael Jackson Proud [VIDEO]

Although the headlines that he’s garnered lately as have been centered around his fight with Drake, before (and after) the bottle-throwing Chris Brown is focused on the music. The typically media shy singer sat down for an interview with Fuse where he spoke on wanting to make Michael Jackson proud.

“My legacy is not to be Michael Jackson, but to just be me,” he explained. “I want to make him proud. I don’t want to make it an effort to copy because I hate clones, so I don’t want to be a clone.”

The King of Pop and the Virginia native also planned to collaborate on an album, but Jackson died before it could come into fruition.“Me and him had talked countless times through our people. We were working on records and we were working on some stuff. But God has other plans.” Brown was also scheduled to meet with the 50-year-old on the day of his passing.

Brown’s Fortune drops July 3.



Photo: Fuse