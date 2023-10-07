Fivio Foreign “Why Would I?” El Camino & Black Soprano Family “New Bills” & More | Daily Visuals 10.6.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This time last year Fivio Foreign was arguably one of the hottest names in the game and though the Drill Rap scene has since cooled down the Brooklyn rapper is here to let y’all know he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Why Would I?” Fivio takes to the streets dipped in all-white like he was ready to attend a Diddy party but instead gets turnt up on the block with the goons before playing some ball in the gym with his fellow shooters. All work and no play, right?

Elsewhere El Camino links up with Benny The Butcher and the Black Soprano Family for their clip to “New Bills” where they roll around their city in the back of a Bach and sip on some potion while flexing some impressive watches. Simple and to the point.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Miguel, Big Trip, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN – “WHY WOULD I?”

EL CAMINO & BLACK SOPRANO FAMILY – “NEW BILLS”

MIGUEL – “GIVE IT TO ME”

MILLYZ FT. DEEBABY – “SOUL BLEED”

BIG TRIP – “DESCENDANT”

EARL SWEATSHIRT & THE ALCHEMIST – “VIN SKULLY”

TEE GRIZZLEY FT. FINESSE2TYMES – “GRIZZLEY2TYMES”

TOOSII – “ANOTHER LOVE SONG”