L.E.P. Bogus Boys ft. Rick Ross – “Kush & Leather” [VIDEO]

A big part of L.E.P. Bogus Boys’ independent success has been dropping quality visuals to match their unflinchingly street flavored Hip-Hop music. The latest cut—although a bit delayed since we first heard the track back in April—from Count and Moonie to get the visual treatment is “Kush & Leather,” featuring Rick Ross.

The Chicago duo, along with Rozay, each take a turn flowing over a soulful groove hand crafted by Honorable C.N.O.T.E. for kicking back and enjoying the finer things in life. “Butter so soft you can pour it over popcorn,” spits Count. Watch the Jonah Schwartz directed video for “Kush & Leather” below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• Former NBA Player Jayson Williams’ Post-Prison Goal Is To “Be Better” [PHOTOS]

• The Hater’s Guide To Handling A Potential Miami Heat Championship [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James Says “In Two Years Dwyane Wade Became Dwayne Wayne” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Kate Upton Poses For GQ, Photographed By Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Analicia Chaves From Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” Video [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change

—

Photo: MTV2