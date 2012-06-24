Jay-Z, Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Perform At Radio 1’s Hackney Weekend 2012 [VIDEO]

The UK had some of the United States’ A-list music talent for themselves this weekend. Jay-Z was the headliner of Radio 1’s Hackney Weekend 2012 but The Throne was still in effect as Kanye West joined the rapper/mogul as his special guest. A bunch of tracks from Watch The Throne were performed in the video below but skip to the 20:55 mark in the video to see Beyoncé get turnt up to “Ni**as In Paris” in the crowd.

Rihanna also came through—she was the first guest—to perform “Run This Town” (the second video). Other artists on hand at Hackney Weekend were Rita Ora, Trey Songz and YMCMB’s Nicki Minaj. Flip over to the next page to see the Harajaku Barbie perform “Starships” aka Peter Rosenberg’s favorite song.

Jay-Z, Kanye West & Rihanna

Photo: BBC

