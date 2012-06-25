Lil Scrappy Tells The Breakfast Club Diamond Crept When His “Funds Started To Get Low” [VIDEO]

Lil Scrappy sat down with The Breakfast Club and spoke honestly about his failed relationship with Diamond, formerly of Crime Mob. The always candid rapper, who revealed he “done went broke three times” and admitted that strip clubs are his biggest financial downfall, agreed with Charlamagne Da God’s why as to why Diamond infamously cheated on him with Soulja Boy.

“When the funds started to get low she started to creep off,” said Scrappy of Diamond. “I ain’t going to like, I told her, ‘Wow, you going to leave me like that? Like right now when everything gone?’ Cause at first, when I was making you famous, it was cool.”

Make sure to peeps Hip Hop Wired’s interview where the rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star suggests the source of Joseline Hernandez’s “manly features” here, and check out his interview with Power 105.1 below.

Photo: Power 105.1