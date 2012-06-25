Exclusive: J. Cole Wants Sophomore Album To “Feel Fresh”

With his first album, Cole World: The Sideline Story earning him a Grammy nomination and spawning hits like “Work Out,” and “Can’t Get Enough,” raising the bar for a second time around may be a daunting task for J.Cole. Nonetheless, the Roc Nation rapper has every intention of going hard for his sophomore release.

This summer the 27-year-old will travel to the likes of Switzerland, London, Ibiza, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, before returning stateside to get in the studio. “I come back after that and I finish the album,” he tells Hip-Hop Wired.

Unlike his debut, which suffered push backs, and found Cole keeping up the momentum by spilling lots of details behind the release, he’s shrouded his second offering in secrecy. “Zero details, for you. I learned my lesson on the last one, “ he added. “I want it to feel fresh and new, so I don’t want to give nobody any idea of what’s coming.”

No word yet on when the album will hit stores, but next up Cole will appear at the 2012 BET Awards July 1.

—

Photo: Okayplayer