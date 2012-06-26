50 Cent – “Complicated” [VIDEO]

Once again, and before the vehicle he was travelling in collided with a Mack truck, another video from 50 Cent. The song is “Complicated” and while the last visual had “Ferrari The Remedy” kicking it in Miami on yachts, this go around the rapper is back in his native Southside Jamaica, Queens streets (well, the basement of the crib).

“I’m writing reality it sounds harsh/Shyne tried to get at me he sounds washed/I ain’t even fire back, the sh-t squashed,” spits 50 over the track’s melodic keys and rumbling groove courtesy of Chris & Teeb.

You can find “Complicated” on Fif’s Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama called The Lost Tape while his new album, 5: Murders By Numbers is due out next month, allegedly/ Watch the Eif Rivera directed clip for “Complicated” below.



Photo: YouTube