Casey Veggies Signs To Roc Nation Management

Casey Veggies joins Rihanna, Wale, Meek Mill and Santi Gold on the roster of RocNation’s management team. The young Los Angeles rapper, whose mixtape Customized Greatly is out right now, had rumors of a situation with the company for quite a long time.

Veggies had a showcase in New York City a few months at the Roc Nation headquarters, which was attended by Mr. Hovito himself. Veggies still hasn’t announced his major label deal yet, but Roc Nation will be handling the young MC’s business ventures including endorsements.

Props: DDot