Kodak Black “Hope You Know,” Bell Biv Devoe ft. Rev Run “Act Like You Know” & More | Daily Visuals 10.10.23

A few months ago Kodak Black gave his fans a scare when he seemingly passed out during a livestream on Instagram, but luckily the man seems to be okay as he continues to live his best life and showcases as such in his latest music video.

For his visuals to “Hope You Know,” KB shows us how he’s living as he sips on some potion from a fancy wine glass while puffin on some herb and enjoying the company of a exotic looking young woman who doesn’t have a problem with Kodak grippin’ on her backside. As long as homie doesn’t OD on the mind-altering extracurricular activities, he’s going to be alright.

For the older heads get ready for a blast from the past as some 80’s Hip-Hop & R&B icons collide in the clip to “Act Like You Know” where Bell Biv Devoe and Reverend Run of Run DMC break out the adidas attire and some dance moves to show they can still keep up with the younger generation in style and on the dance floor… kinda.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Redman, Danny Towers and Robb Bank$, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “HOPE YOU KNOW”

BELL BIV DEVOE FT. RUN DMC – “ACT LIKE YOU KNOW”

REDMAN – “SWAY HAD THE ANSWER”

DANNY TOWERS & ROBB BANK$ – “SPECIAL BULLETS”

TYBO – “OUT THE WAY”

CRUCH CALHOUN – “DOWNPOUR”

HOLLYWOOD POPPA – “APE SHIT”

CUEFREAKY – “I KNOW”

TWENTY3WAYS – “TWENTY3 & ONE”