Big Boi ft. Big K.R.I.T. & U.G.K – “Gossip” [LISTEN]

The first single from Big Boi’s newest album Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors is here and it is called “Gossip.” The song features a posthumous appearance from Pimp C of UGK along with his partner Bun B and Big K.R.I.T.

YMCMB’s newest acquisition DJ Greg Street gets the first crack at it so you’ll have to deal with the radio rip for now, but this one goes. Listen and download to the new track down below and watch out for the new album November, 13th, 2012.



