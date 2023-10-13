Quavo “Wall To Wall,” Redman “Look At Me Now” & More | Daily Visuals 10.12.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With the passing of his nephew and partner-in-rhyme, Takeoff, Quavo took a break from making music for a minute, but now that he’s ready to put himself back out there, Quavo has been steadily releasing new material and today continues to do just that.

Dropping off some new visuals for “Wall To Wall,” Quavo takes to the subway where he surrounds himself with a bevy of curvy young women who twerk to the beat while Quavo and his team make it rain as if the wind from incoming trains won’t blow all that money into the tunnels. We hope they picked up all those bills before that next train pulled into the station. Wouldn’t be surprised if a few of them hopped the turnstile too.

Redman meanwhile keeps on dropping off new work himself and in his latest clip to “Look At Me Now,” Reggie Nobel parks himself next to a lake where he spits a rapid flow to show and prove that decades of smoking weed hasn’t affected his lung capacity whatsoever. Props.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mozzy, Key Glock, and more.

QUAVO – “WALL TO WALL”

REDMAN – “LOOK AT ME NOW”

MOZZY – “IF I DIE RIGHT NOW”

KEY GLOCK – “NO HOOK 2”

HUMBLE SOLES – “CYPHER”

TEZZO TOUCHDOWN – “IMPOSSIBLE”

RICH THE KID & LUH TYLER – “BIG PIMPIN”

SIZZY – “ON THE RUN”