Kanye West, Jay-Z Win For Best Group At BET Awards

The Throne was in the building at the 2012 BET Awards, walking away with the Best Group award. Kanye, who just finished his set with G.O.O.D Music, hit the stage to accept the award joking about his reputation for awkward acceptance speeches. “I wish Jay-Z was here to say something politically correct for me,” he said before Jay surprised the crowd.

“We really worked really hard on this album,” Jay-Z said of Watch the Throne. “We didn’t take anything for granted,” he continued. “We didn’t rely on our name ,we appreciate everybody.”

Hov also spoke on taking their act overseas for the European run of the tour, which just wrapped up. “We appreciate the tour, going from here to Europe to bring you all that good s–t… er, that good stuff!”

Other winners of the show’s first half included Big Sean for Best New Artist, Chris Brown for Best Male R&B Artist, and Wale for Best Collaboration.

Photos: Getty