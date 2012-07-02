David Guetta ft. Chris Brown & Lil Wayne – “I Can Only Imagine” [VIDEO]

The heavyweight champion of fist pumping tunes, David Guetta, grabs up for Chris Brown and Lil Wayne for his new video “I Can Only Imagine.” This futuristic and intergalactic video features a skateboarding Weezy (obviously), and a flying back flipping and spaced out Chris Brown.

This tune isn’t necessarily my cup of tea unless its 1 in the morning in a Saturday night in Miami, so if this is for you hit the jump and check it out. You can also cop this off David Guetta’s album, Nothing But The Beat.





