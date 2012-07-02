CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

50 Cent ft. Robbie Nova – “I Aint Gonna Lie” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Back with another video for his The Lost Tape mixtape, 5o Cent and Robbie Nova take us to Las Vegas for their “I Aint Gonna’ Lie” visual. The video showcases a beautiful lead lady which helps us get through this decent record and performance by Mr. Jackson and his absent feature artist.

The G-Unit general flaunts his wealth in a high rise suite overlooking the Nevada strip, as his lead lady moves her body in a sensual manner. Also, can’t forget the handful of cuddle scenes between the two.

50’s fifth studio album, “F.I.V.E: Murder By Numbers”, is set to be released tomorrow. Make sure you go to your local record stores and support his latest effort.


http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//
http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

The Income Tax Struggle: 7 (Other) Rappers Who Skipped Out On Uncle Sam

The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

Photo: YouTube

50 Cent , F.I.V.E , the lost tape

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close