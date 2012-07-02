50 Cent ft. Robbie Nova – “I Aint Gonna Lie” [VIDEO]

Back with another video for his The Lost Tape mixtape, 5o Cent and Robbie Nova take us to Las Vegas for their “I Aint Gonna’ Lie” visual. The video showcases a beautiful lead lady which helps us get through this decent record and performance by Mr. Jackson and his absent feature artist.

The G-Unit general flaunts his wealth in a high rise suite overlooking the Nevada strip, as his lead lady moves her body in a sensual manner. Also, can’t forget the handful of cuddle scenes between the two.

50’s fifth studio album, “F.I.V.E: Murder By Numbers”, is set to be released tomorrow. Make sure you go to your local record stores and support his latest effort.



http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

• The Income Tax Struggle: 7 (Other) Rappers Who Skipped Out On Uncle Sam

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

—

Photo: YouTube