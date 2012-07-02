CAPTION THIS: Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian And A Mean Side-Eye [PHOTO]

It doesn’t matter where Jay-Z may be, last night it was holding court in the front row at the BET Awards, at any moment there can be a number of things on the “On To The Next One” rapper’s mind. Like, “What if the New Jersey Brooklyn Nets really do go 0-82?” Or, “What is taking Jay Electronica so long to release that damn album?” And just maybe, “Self, you are married to Beyoncé, you are truly winning.”

However, the photo below tells a different tale.

Maybe Hov is looking at something else off camera, but it damn sure look like he’s giving Kanye West’s girlfriend Kim Kardashian the thoroughbred side-eye. That said, tell us what you think is on Jigga Man’s mind at that exact moment.

The Throne (Jay-Z + Kanye West) took home the Best Group Award and Video of the Year Award at the 2012 BET Awards.

—

Photo: BET/Instagram