Jim Jones – “Air Force Ones” / “Don Juan” [VIDEO]

Jim Jones brings us another installment of theatrical visuals with the two part video for “Air Force Ones” and “Don Juan.” In the visuals, viewers are taken into Harlem’s underworld, where botched robberies and money laundering commonly take place. The Rich Lou and AblazeDaArchitek-produced tracks appear on Capo’s latest tape Vampire Life 2: F.E.A.S.T, which is currently available.

Jim Jones has been working steadfast to develop his Byrd Gang artists, which is cool, but a lot of fans are steadily anticipating the next Diplomats project. Even Drizzy seems to be interested in what’s next for the Harlem group. Guess we’ll have to cross our fingers and wait for that.

In the mean time, check out the movie-like music flick down below.

Photo: YouTube